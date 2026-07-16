PFIPC: ‘Gbajabiamila Owes It To Tinubu, Nigerians To Step Aside’ – Akande

A former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has called on the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, to temporarily step aside over the controversy surrounding the purported Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that Akande said Gbajabiamila’s continued stay in office while allegations connected to the alleged fake agency were being investigated could undermine public confidence in the process.

He made the call on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The former presidential spokesperson was reacting to the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly presented himself as the Director-General of the controversial PFIPC.

Akande argued that withdrawing temporarily from office would be in the interest of Gbajabiamila, his family, the President and Nigerians.

He said, “Gbajabiamila owes it to himself, his family, the President and Nigerians to step aside.

“It is just the common, human and decent thing to do.”

He maintained that such a decision would not amount to an admission of guilt but would allow the investigation to proceed without suspicion of interference.

The former presidential aide referred to claims reportedly made by Adeyemi concerning how the purported agency was included in the Federal Government’s budget.

Akande said, “Adeyemi has told Nigerians that he knew nothing about the itemising of the ‘fake’ agency in the budget.

“I’m not saying what he said is true or not true.”

According to him, the seriousness of the allegations required a transparent and credible investigation capable of establishing the facts.

Akande questioned how the public could have confidence in the investigation while senior officials mentioned in connection with the controversy remained in their positions.

He said, “You cannot have somebody making those huge, significant claims about those that are in government, and then the people are still sitting there.

“How do you ever think it will create an impression of trust?”

He added that the continued presence of affected officials in office could create doubts about the fairness of the inquiry ordered by the President.

“How do you think that people will consider that the investigation that the President has ordered is going to be fair if they are still there?” Akande asked.