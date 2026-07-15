PFIPC Saga: Group Asks Tinubu To Suspend Gbajabiamila

ActionAid Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, pending the conclusion of investigations into the controversy surrounding Adeniyi Adeyemi and the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that the organisation argued that Gbajabiamila should temporarily step aside to allow investigators to examine the matter without interference or the appearance of bias.

ActionAid Nigeria’s Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, made the call on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

His comments followed the arrest of Adeyemi, who described himself as the Director-General of the controversial PFIPC.

Mamedu said the allegations surrounding the council were serious enough to warrant an independent investigation into the roles played by all individuals connected to it.

“The President’s Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila, should have been asked to step aside or suspended and let investigations happen,” he said.

He maintained that a temporary suspension would not amount to a declaration of guilt but would help protect the integrity of the investigative process.

According to him, investigators must establish whether there was any connivance between Adeyemi and public officials.

“It also depends on the level of connivance that you could suspect or establish on this issue,” Mamedu added.

The ActionAid director also criticised an earlier statement from the Presidency, which he said appeared to absolve Gbajabiamila before a thorough investigation had been completed.

He described the statement as a major error and expressed concern that it had not been withdrawn.

Mamedu argued that the government should avoid reaching conclusions before investigators had examined all available evidence and questioned those linked to the controversy.

The civil society leader alleged that the circumstances surrounding the PFIPC suggested Adeyemi might have enjoyed support from influential individuals.

“I think there is a big force, a powerful force behind all of this,” he said.

Mamedu pointed to claims that about 300 workers were allegedly assigned to Adeyemi as one of the issues requiring further scrutiny.

“For instance, 300 staff were released to Adeyemi. That calls for serious questioning,” he stated.

He also cited allegations that several bank accounts were opened with official approval and that an office was allocated to the council.

“That about 40 bank accounts were opened that were authorised by officials, and an office was allocated and all that. So those are severe and strong issues,” he added.