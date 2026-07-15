Osun Police Confirms Arrest Of PFIPC DG, Adeyemi

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly paraded himself as the Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News had earlier reported that Adeyemi was arrested at a hideout in Osun State on Tuesday by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team deployed from Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Biodun Ojelabi, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen.

Ojelabi clarified that personnel of the Osun State Police Command did not participate in the operation but were aware that the suspect had been taken into custody.

He said, “We are aware that the individual parading himself as the Director-General of the controversial PFIPC, Adeyemi, was picked up today in the state.

“The team that effected the arrest came from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

According to the police spokesperson, the operation was conducted in the early hours of Tuesday.

“He was picked up in the early hours by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team,” Ojelabi added.

Adeyemi’s arrest followed an order issued by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The judge directed security agencies to arrest him after he failed to appear in court for his scheduled arraignment.

Adeyemi is facing allegations bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation over his claim to be the head of the PFIPC, which authorities described as a non-existent organisation.