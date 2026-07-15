Senate Announces ₦50 Million Donation For Families Of Teachers, Soldiers Killed In Oyo Abduction

The Nigerian Senate has approved a ₦50 million donation for the families of those who lost their lives during the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in the Oriire local government area of Oyo State.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

He described their deaths as a painful sacrifice in the nation’s fight against insecurity.

According to Akpabio, ₦10 million would be given to each of the families of the two teachers murdered by the abductors and the three soldiers who died during the rescue operation.

He said the gesture was aimed at providing some support to the bereaved families and recognising the sacrifices made by the deceased in the course of the tragic incident.

The Senate President also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for the successful rescue of the abducted victims after over fifty days in captivity.

Recall that the Senate on Tuesday identified three security personnel who lost their lives during the operation that secured the release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the upper chamber also disclosed that another soldier sustained injuries during the operation, which ended the victims’ 56-day captivity.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, identified the fallen personnel as Lieutenant F. A. Isaac of the Nigerian Army; Private Silas Musa of the 81 Battalion, Nigerian Army; and Sergeant Abena John Jerome of the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that Lance Corporal Adamu Hussain of the 81 Battalion sustained injuries during the rescue mission.