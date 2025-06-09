‘Social Media Would Have Been On Fire If It Was Wike Or Tinubu’s Son’ – BBNaija’s Tacha Blasts Pastor Adefarasin

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Natasha Akinde, better known as Tacha, has knocked Nigerian clergyman, Paul Adefarasin, for describing the content creator who made the controversial video of him while driving on the streets of Lagos, as ‘aggressive’.

Naija News reports that Adefarasin, speaking during a Sunday sermon streamed live on the church’s official YouTube channel, described the claims of holding a firearm as false, hurtful, and a product of malicious intent by “clickbaiters just looking for money.”

The cleric said the allegation shook him deeply and was nothing short of an attack on his character, stating that he has never owned, licensed, or pointed a firearm at anyone.

He explained that the incident in question happened on a Saturday, which he typically observes as a Sabbath, adding that the content creator was ‘aggressive’ for coming into his personal space.

In a post via 𝕏, Tacha described Adefarasin’s comment as gaslighting, noting that many Nigerian pastors often exhibit such attitudes in Nigeria, but they rarely attempt the same outside the country’s shores.

She also argued that if it were the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, or the son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who was involved in this controversy, a section of Nigeria’s 𝕏 space would have been on fire.