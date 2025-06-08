Adefarasin Again Speaks On Viral Gun Video, Denies Firearm Ownership

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has addressed the recent viral video accusing him of brandishing a firearm, describing the claim as false, hurtful, and a product of malicious intent by “clickbaiters just looking for money.”

Speaking during a Sunday sermon streamed live on the church’s official YouTube channel and monitored by Punch, Adefarasin said the allegation shook him deeply and was nothing short of an attack on his character.

“Several persons called me. I was shocked. I was hurt. I’m human.

“What we have had to witness was clickbaiters just looking for money. I probably wasn’t even their target; their target was to make more money,” he said.

Dismissing the allegation, the popular cleric firmly stated that he has never owned, licensed, or pointed a firearm at anyone.

“I was falsely accused of pointing a firearm at an aggressive content creator who came within personal distance. I do not have a pistol license. I do not carry a firearm. And I pointed no firearm at anybody,” he said.

He explained that the incident in question happened on a Saturday, which he typically observes as a Sabbath.

“It happened on Saturday when I observed Sabbath. I believe in the principle of Sabbath,” he added.

Adefarasin noted that House on the Rock Church had adopted a policy of not dignifying hate speech or misinformation, saying that such tactics would not derail the ministry’s mission.

“It’s our policy not to dignify hate speech and false accusations. We believe God is bigger than that,” he told the congregation.

Quoting the Bible to express his stance, he referenced Romans 12:19 which says, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”

Reflecting on the personal impact of the allegations, Adefarasin acknowledged the emotional strain it brought, but reaffirmed his faith in divine justice and resilience.

“God is touched with the feelings of our infirmities, and He’s able to first give us succour. And what the enemy means for evil, He works it for good,” he said.

Bringing the issue to a close, he declared, “On that note, I will lay that matter to rest.”