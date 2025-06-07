Adefarasin Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Gun-Pointing’ Video

The Senior Pastor of all House on the Rock Churches, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video in which he was allegedly seen pointing what many assumed to be a firearm at a motorist in traffic.

The video, which has stirred heated reactions on social media, shows an unidentified driver recognising Adefarasin as he winds down his car window. In response, the pastor appears to raise an object toward the motorist, prompting widespread speculation and criticism.

Breaking his silence on the matter, the cleric issued a statement on Saturday denying the allegation.

“You might be aware of a video which has been circulating on social media showing me in what some have misunderstood as brandishing a firearm.

“I want to assure you of this, that was certainly not a firearm, and at no point did I point such at anyone,” Adefarasin said.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by the incident, Adefarasin described the situation as “mischief” and promised to address it publicly during the church’s 9:00 a.m. service.

“We understand the concern that this accusation may have caused, and we will speak briefly to this mischief during the 9:00 a.m. service tomorrow,” he added.

As of press time, House on the Rock had not released any additional footage or context regarding the viral clip. The pastor, however, expressed gratitude to supporters for their patience.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said.