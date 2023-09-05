”You Corrupt Flaming A**hole” – David Hundeyin Berates Pastor Paul Adefarasin Over Message To Nigerians

Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin has berated the senior pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin for preaching to Nigerians to ‘move on’ a few days to the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

This comes after Adefarasin during the church service on Sunday, 3rd September told his congregation to ‘move on’ and learn how to do so, without having closure.

The clergyman added that those seeking closure from God about something from their past, and wants an explanation from God do not really trust God hence their lack of trust.

He admonished his members to leave the pain behind and leave it to God to deal with it.

In reaction to the Adefarasin’s sermon, Hundeyin via the microblogging platform, X on Tuesday berated the pastor for being corrupt, likening him to a character in the ‘King of Boys.’

He wrote: “Dear base character for the pastor in King of Boys, i promise nobody asked you. Plus your family doesn’t even live in Nigeria, so of course, it’s very easy for you to urge people to ‘move on’ because you have no skin in the game, you corrupt flaming asshole.”

Naija News understands that the clergyman’s sermon on ‘Moving on’ comes at a time when the tribunal will decide on the petition filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party vs. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and three others.

The five-man presidential election tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani had earlier adopted the final written addresses of the parties involved in the suit ahead of the judgment delivery which has now been fixed for Wednesday.