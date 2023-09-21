‘I Will Die If I Step Foot In Nigeria’ – David Hundeyin

Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has claimed the Federal Government would kill him if he returned to the country.

Naija News reports that the journalist made the claims during an interview on ‘The REN Experience’, stressing the Nigerian government was after his life for exposing some confidential information.

According to Hundeyin, the Nigerian government wrote a letter to the Ghanaian authority demanding his repatriation after exposing an internal communication within the Nigerian military ordering mobilisation of troops to Sokoto in preparation for operations in the Niger Republic.

The fugitive further alleged that a jet was sent to bring him back to Nigeria, but he had already fled Ghana then.

He said, “I have written high-risk stories that I can’t think of any Nigerian journalist alive or dead who has attempted… Okay, maybe Dele Giwa. And he paid for it with his life. He got a letter bomb, and he died. And that was one such story. I have done several.

“So, there is a reason I can’t step foot in Nigeria. If I step foot in Nigeria, I am going to die. That’s a fact. I will die.”

You Corrupt Flaming A**hole

Meanwhile, David Hundeyin has berated the senior pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, for preaching to Nigerians to ‘move on’ a few days to the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

This comes after Adefarasin, during the church service on Sunday, 3rd September, told his congregation to ‘move on’ and learn how to do so without having closure.

The clergyman added that those seeking closure from God about something from their past and wanting an explanation from God do not trust God, hence their lack of trust.

He admonished his members to leave the pain behind and leave it to God to deal with it.

In reaction to Adefarasin’s sermon, Hundeyin, via the microblogging platform, X on Tuesday berated the pastor for being corrupt, likening him to a character in the ‘King of Boys.’