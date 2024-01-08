‘Dead Man Who Can’t Be Brought To Justice’ – David Hundeyin Knocks BBC Over Alleged Sexual Crimes Against Late TB Joshua

Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has criticized British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa Eye, over the recent revelation about the late Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCON), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Naija News reports that a 3-part investigative documentary, which will be released on January 8, exposes the atrocities and sexual crimes allegedly committed by the renowned clergyman.

A part of the documentary reportedly revealed how some church members and workers shielded the congregation from the truth, which lasted over two decades.

In a snippet which made rounds online, some alleged survivors of abuse, rape and molestation narrated how they were exploited, manipulated, and silenced by TB Joshua.

However, in a post via X, David Hundeyin faulted the documentary, stating that investigating a dead man who cannot be brought to justice should not be considered serious.

He wrote, “As I said last year, what BBC Africa does is content farming disguised as investigative reporting. I do not take them seriously.

“A documentary about a dead man who can’t be brought to justice is the height of their investigative reporting.

“This is what BBC Africa excels at. Gloried tabloid journalism masquerading and important, hard-hitting stories.”