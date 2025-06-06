Real Madrid Unveil 2025-2026 Home Kit, See Prices

Spanish giants Real Madrid have officially unveiled their home kit for the 2025-2026 season, with a debut expected on June 18 when they face Al-Hilal in their opening group game of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The new design stays true to Real Madrid’s classic all-white look but introduces fresh elements in homage to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

While the iconic black Adidas stripes remain on the sleeves and shoulders, gold trim has made a stylish return, last featured two seasons ago, running subtly across the torso.

A standout change in the latest edition is the shading of the white fabric. This year, Real Madrid has opted for a spotted pattern meant to symbolize the design and structure of the renovated Santiago Bernabéu.

The pattern replaces the diamond details seen in the 2024-2025 season. According to the club’s official statement, the new shirt “celebrates both the old charm and modern transformation of the Bernabéu.”

The kit is already available for purchase at the official club store and online. Two versions of the home shirt are on sale:

The ‘Authentic’ match-grade shirt is priced at €150. The standard fan version is for €100, while long-sleeve options carry an additional €10 charge.

For young fans, the full children’s kit comes at €110. Personalisation options are also available but come at a premium. Fans will have to pay:

€25 for Champions League and Intercontinental Cup badges

€20 for a combination of La Liga, Club World Cup, and Intercontinental Cup patches

€25 to print a player’s name

€30 for a custom name and number

Altogether, the most exclusive adult version of the shirt, fully customised, could cost up to €215.

As Real Madrid prepare for their Club World Cup campaign under the summer sun in the U.S., fans are also speculating over what number star forward Kylian Mbappé will wear.

Having donned the number 9 jersey last season, the French superstar is widely expected to switch to the iconic number 10 following the anticipated departure of Luka Modric after the tournament.