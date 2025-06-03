Bruno Fernandes Rejects Al Hilal’s Offer As Saudi Giants Shift Focus To Man United Target

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has firmly turned down a jaw-dropping contract proposal from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, choosing instead to continue his career at the top level in European football.

Despite persistent efforts and weeks of negotiations, the Saudi side has failed to lure the 31-year-old Portuguese playmaker, who remains committed to his ambition of competing in Europe’s elite competitions.

Fernandes, who has been a central figure for United since he arrived in 2020, has made it clear that his focus remains on achieving more success in Europe.

Al Hilal had tabled a blockbuster deal in a bid to secure Fernandes before the FIFA Club World Cup later this year. The offer included staggering financial incentives, but the Manchester United skipper rejected the approach outright, opting to stay in Europe and lead a summer rebuild at Old Trafford.

However, the Saudi club’s interest in Fernandes could have unintended consequences for the Red Devils. With the midfielder out of reach, Al Hilal are now reportedly eyeing Atalanta’s Ederson – a player also high on Manchester United’s transfer wishlist.

United, under new boss Ruben Amorim, are keen to bolster their midfield options once initial attacking reinforcements are finalized.

United have already wrapped up a deal for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and are closing in on Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, who has reportedly given the green light for a move to Old Trafford.

Once those deals are completed and a few player sales are confirmed, the Red Devils are expected to turn their attention back to midfield reinforcements – with Ederson a top priority.

Al Hilal’s interest could now spark a transfer tug-of-war, especially with Manchester City also keeping tabs on the Brazilian midfielder, who carries a reported price tag of £50 million.