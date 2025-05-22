Bruno Fernandes Speaks On Future, Gives Verdict On United Coach After UEL Final

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reaffirmed his commitment to the club and voiced strong support for under-fire manager Ruben Amorim.

Bruno Fernandes, 30, addressed the media following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night, May 21.

Recall that Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal secured Tottenham’s first-ever Europa League title at the expense of Manchester United.

Despite the disappointment, Fernandes ruled out an immediate exit from Old Trafford, stressing his desire to stay at the club.

“I will be here until the club tells me it is time to leave,” Fernandes said. “If the club thinks it’s time to leave because they want to make some money, that is what it is—and football is like that sometimes.”

His comments come amid reported interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who are said to be monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fernandes also came to the defence of United manager Ruben Amorim, who has faced mounting pressure after a string of poor results since replacing Erik ten Hag last November.

Amorim himself admitted post-match that he would accept the club’s decision if the board chose to part ways with him. But Fernandes believes his fellow countryman remains the right man for the job.

“It’s not my decision, but I think Ruben Amorim is the right person,” Fernandes stated. “I know it is difficult to understand, but I still believe he is the right coach. The club is in a situation where it is easy to change managers because results haven’t gone our way, but I think he is the right man.”

Manchester United now face a critical summer as they look to rebuild following a season that ended in European disappointment and continued uncertainty over the future of several key figures at the club.