Tinubu Confers National Honour On Bill Gates

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the national honour, Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic on billionaire Bill Gates.

Naija News reports that the American billionaire is a philanthropist, the co-founder of Microsoft, and the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

The honour is in recognition of his decades-long contributions to global health, education, and poverty alleviation, including strategic partnerships with Nigeria.

He is in the country to engage with federal and state leaders on reforms in the nation’s primary healthcare.

A statement from the Gates Foundation, which announced this, said Gates would also participate in a Goalkeepers Nigeria event focused on Africa’s innovation future and meet with local scientists and partners shaping Nigeria’s national strategy on artificial intelligence and scaling up health solutions.

The statement quoted Gates as saying that the siting of offices for the Foundation in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal, in addition to the first African office in Ethiopia about 13 years ago, was a great way to strengthen partnerships.

It said that Gates would visit Nigeria from Ethiopia, where he met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and heard how Ethiopia was sustaining the momentum on critical reforms, expanding essential services, and remaining resilient amid shifting global aid dynamics.

