Ahmed Musa Left Super Eagles Camp For Fourth Marriage, Osimhen May Leave Galatasaray ‘Because Of Money’

Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has weighed in on the controversy surrounding team captain Ahmed Musa’s unexpected departure from the national team camp to get married.

Ahmed Musa, who plays for Nigerian club Kano Pillars, left the Super Eagles camp in London shortly after Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Ghana in the Unity Cup. He later got married to his fourth wife, Asmau Moriki, in Kano.

Speaking to Brila FM, Utaka said, “We don’t know what discussions were held before Musa went to camp. It’s a national duty, things have to be done correctly.”

The former international, who made 44 appearances for Nigeria, underscored the need for professionalism when representing the country.

Recall that Ahmed Musa featured as a second-half substitute in the win over Ghana, but he suddenly excused himself from camp ahead of the Unity Cup final against Jamaica which Nigeria won via penalties.

Musa is expected to be absent when the Super Eagles take on Russia in an international friendly at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 6.

While Musa enjoys honeymoon with his new wife, another Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen, faces an uncertain future at Galatasaray following the end of his one-year loan spell.

The club’s Vice President, Niyazi Yelkencioğlu, has suggested that Osimhen could be on the move — not due to lack of affection for the club, but because of the enormous financial offers being made for the Nigerian striker.

“If he goes, it will be for money,” Yelkencioğlu told Ekol TV via Haber7. “First of all, it is his decision, we are waiting for his decision. We know that his heart is here. Financial matters are also very important, big numbers are being talked about.”

Osimhen, 26, enjoyed a phenomenal season in Turkey, scoring 36 goals and providing eight assists in 40 matches.

He played a pivotal role in helping Galatasaray clinch both the Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

With interest from top clubs in England, Spain, France, and Saudi Arabia, Osimhen is widely expected to make a big-money move this summer — likely marking the end of his time in Istanbul.