Unity Cup: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Beat Ghana Without Osimhen, Lookman

The Super Eagles of Nigeria edged past their long-time rivals Ghana with a 2-1 victory in an exciting Unity Cup friendly match played on Tuesday, despite missing key forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria took an early lead through striker Cyriel Dessers, who found the net in the 14th minute with a composed finish.

Just five minutes later, pressure from the Nigerian attack forced Ghanaian defender Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer into scoring an own goal, doubling the Super Eagles’ advantage to 2-0.

Ghana responded in the second half with a spirited display and pulled one back in the 70th minute through Brandon Thomas-Asante.

However, the Super Eagles held firm defensively to secure the win and bragging rights in the West African derby.

The victory marks a strong statement from Nigeria as they march into the Unity Cup final. They will face Jamaica on May 31 in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

Despite the absence of star forwards Osimhen and Lookman, the Super Eagles showed impressive depth and resilience—qualities they will need again in the upcoming final.