Super Eagles Of Nigeria Or Ghana To Face Jamaica In Unity Cup Final

Jamaica are through to the final of the 2025 Unity Cup after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in a dramatic semi-final clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reggae Boys will now face either the Super Eagles of Nigeria or the Black Stars of Ghana, who battle it out in the second semi-final at 7 p.m. later tonight.

Jamaica came out flying, taking a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Kasey Palmer and Rumarn Burrell. Palmer opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 25th minute before Burrell added a second just eight minutes into the second half with a composed finish.

However, Trinidad & Tobago launched a spirited comeback almost immediately. Isaiah Leacock struck back just a minute later with a powerful effort, and Kevin Molino equalised soon after to level the game at 2-2.

Just when the match looked headed for extra time, late drama ensued. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Jamaica were awarded a penalty. Defender Richard King held his nerve to fire home the winner, sealing Jamaica’s place in the final.

All eyes are now on the heavyweight semi-final clash between Nigeria and Ghana. The winner will set up a showdown with the in-form Jamaicans in what promises to be a high-stakes Unity Cup final on May 31.