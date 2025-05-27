Ahmed Musa Sends Message To Nigerians Ahead Of Super Eagles Vs Ghana Clash

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has called on Nigerians to rally behind the national team as they prepare to face Ghana in a highly anticipated Unity Cup clash on Wednesday at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, United Kingdom.

Speaking to the Super Eagles media team in London, Ahmed Musa acknowledged the disappointment many fans have felt in recent times but emphasized the importance of continued support for the team.

“Yeah, we know that a lot of Nigerians are, I would say, very disappointed in the Super Eagles,” Musa said. “But I will always call on them to just keep on supporting us because that is what we need right now. Their support will have a very big impact on us.”

The 32-year-old forward, who currently plays for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), is making a much-celebrated return to the national team after an extended absence. Musa last featured for the Super Eagles during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

Expressing his excitement about rejoining the squad, the former Leicester City star said, “I’m always happy whenever I get the call-up so I’m very happy to be back. It has been a long time but I don’t think there’s any difference. We just wait and see on the day of the game what is going to happen.”

The Unity Cup encounter between Nigeria and their long-time rivals, Ghana, is expected to rekindle the historic football rivalry between the two West African giants. Both teams will use the match to fine-tune strategies ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

Kick-off is set for 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London.