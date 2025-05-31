Super Eagles Of Nigeria Beat Jamaica To Win Unity Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have emerged champions of the Unity Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Jamaica in the final played on Saturday, May 31.

The Unity Cup final ended 2-2 in regulation time before Nigeria edged it 5-4 on penalties.

Nigeria opened the scoring early through Moses Simon in the 9th minute, showcasing their attacking intent. However, Jamaica responded swiftly, with Kaheem Dixon leveling the scores in the 12th minute to restore parity.

The second half brought more fireworks as Samuel Chukwueze fired Nigeria back into the lead in the 53rd minute, only for Jamaica’s Jamal Russell to equalize in the 63rd minute, pushing the game into a tense shootout.

In the penalties, the Super Eagles were flawless, converting all five of their kicks. Jamaica, on the other hand, faltered once—enough to hand Nigeria the trophy.

The victory capped off a strong tournament for the Super Eagles, who had earlier defeated arch-rivals Ghana 2-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Their Unity Cup win marks a boost in morale for the team and its fans, as the Eagles continue their preparations for upcoming international fixtures.

The Unity Cup, an invitational tournament aimed at fostering international camaraderie through football, saw spirited performances from all participating nations, but it was Nigeria who ultimately soared above the rest.