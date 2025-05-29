Unity Cup: We Deserved The Win — Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle Reacts After Victory Over Ghana

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said his team fully deserved their 2-1 victory over the Black Stars of Ghana in Sunday’s Unity Cup semi-final, but admitted the squad must improve ahead of the final.

Eric Chelle, speaking to the media after the match at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, commended his players for their strong start but acknowledged signs of fatigue in the second half.

“We played a great first half. Second half we were tired,” Chelle said. “We deserved our victory, but we have to improve.”

Nigeria stunned their arch-rivals with a dominant opening 45 minutes, scoring twice through Cyriel Dessers and Semi Ajayi.

Although Ghana pulled one back after the break through Thomas Asante, the Super Eagles held on to seal their spot in the final.

Chelle also used the opportunity to highlight the impact of local-based players in his squad. The coach handed starts to three home-based stars — Sodiq Ismail, Papa Daniel, and Sikiru Alimi — all of whom impressed, with Ismail providing the assist for the opening goal.

“These players, they have some qualities,” he said. “My job is to analyse. My job is to make some choices. If I’m wrong, then I’m guilty.

“But the reality is that I want to give some chances to these guys. Because I need to put in my team some guys who can add something because we need to win.”

The Super Eagles will now turn their attention to Saturday’s final against Jamaica at the same venue, where Chelle hopes his team can finish strong and lift the trophy.