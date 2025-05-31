Unity Cup Final: Super Eagles Announce Starting XI For Clash Against Jamaica

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have unveiled their starting lineup for today’s highly anticipated international friendly against the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica.

The Unity Cup final is set to kick off at 5 p.m. [Nigeria time] in Brentford, London.

Head coach, Eric Chelle has opted for a blend of experience and fresh legs, fielding a competitive eleven to test Nigeria’s depth and readiness ahead of more critical fixtures later in the year.

Starting XI:

Goalkeeper:

Stanley Nwabali

Defenders:

Ismaila

Igochukwu Igo

Fredrick

Agu

Midfielders:

Frank Onyeka

Wilfred Ndidi

Nathan Tella

Attackers:

Cyriel Dessers

Samuel Chukwueze

Moses Simon

Substitutes: Okoye, Ajayi, Uche, Arokodare, Daniel, Onyemaechi, Iheanacho, Nduka, Alimi, Ugwueze, Isaac, Adamu.

This match marks a crucial opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim in the Super Eagles’ squad while offering fans a preview of the tactical identity under Chelle’s leadership. The Reggae Boyz, known for their physicality and flair, are expected to pose a stern test for Nigeria.