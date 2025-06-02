CAF Rejects Date Change As Super Falcons Vs Cameroon Friendly Reverts To June 3

The international friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses will now be played on Tuesday, June 3 at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.

The Super Falcons and Indomitable Lionesses’ clash had to be reverted to the said date because the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected a proposed change to Monday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had initially announced a rescheduling of the fixture to Monday, June 2, citing logistical reasons and a joint agreement with the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

However, that plan was short-lived, as CAF did not grant approval for the change, leading to a reversion to the original date.

“Our friendly against Cameroon will now be held on Tuesday, June 3 at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, following a late request from FECAFOOT,” the Super Falcons confirmed via their official 𝕏 account on Sunday, May 31.

The fixture had already undergone disruptions. Originally planned as a two-legged tie, the first leg — scheduled for Saturday, May 31 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne — was cancelled due to the late arrival of the Cameroonian team, who reached Nigeria late Friday night. Their delayed arrival made it impossible to meet pre-match protocols or recovery timelines.

With the cancellation of the opening leg, both teams had attempted to reschedule the remaining fixture for June 2. However, CAF insisted on maintaining the initially approved date of June 3, resulting in the latest adjustment.

The Cameroonian squad has since settled in Ijebu Ode and are training in preparation for Tuesday’s showdown in nearby Abeokuta.

This encounter marks the Super Falcons’ first match since their narrow 1–0 loss to France in a friendly last November. The game also forms part of their preparation for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Although Cameroon did not qualify for the upcoming WAFCON, the West African rivals share a long-standing football rivalry. Nigeria holds a dominant record in recent meetings, with the Lionesses failing to score in their last six matches against the Falcons and last winning in 2012.