Lawmaker Cries Out Over Rising Insecurity In Constituency

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Ahmed Adamu Saba, who represents the Edu/Moro/Patigi constituency of Kwara State, has urgently appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to intervene in the ongoing security crisis plaguing his constituency.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Saba expressed his deep concern over the continuous attacks by bandits and kidnappers in his constituency.

He lamented the impact these attacks have had on the safety and well-being of the residents, urging immediate action to restore peace to the affected areas.

“I have been deeply traumatised and saddened by the developments. My heart goes out to the families, friends, and relations of the victims. I urge calm, and I assure the people of my constituency that we will work tirelessly to restore peace,” Saba said.

Hon. Saba recounted the recent horrific incidents in his constituency, starting with the Tashagi community in the Edu Local Government Area, where a cattle rearer was killed in his home, and five of his children were abducted by armed bandits.

“As of now, the whereabouts of the five children remain unknown, and the families are living in fear,” he added.

In the Gbugbu community, located along the Ndeji road, a businessman and his manager were abducted by gunmen over two weeks ago, and they have yet to be released, despite the kidnappers’ demands for ransom.

“The bandits are asking for more ransom and have threatened harm to the victims,” Saba revealed, emphasizing the severe distress the families are enduring.

The lawmaker noted that these attacks have escalated fears in the communities, severely disrupting daily life. “My people can no longer sleep with both eyes closed, and going to the farm to earn a living has become a dangerous venture. The fear of being attacked is too real,” he said.

Saba further described how local businesses are being affected, with residents unable to engage in their livelihoods without fear of kidnapping.

“This is unacceptable. These inhumane and criminal activities cannot be tolerated any longer. Something must be done urgently to restore normalcy,” he added.

Appeal for Federal and State Government Intervention

In his call for urgent assistance, Saba appealed to President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, and IGP Egbetokun, asking for swift action to quell the rampant insecurity in his constituency.

He emphasized the severity of the situation, saying, “This development is unacceptable in any community, and it cannot continue.”

The lawmaker reassured the residents that he would collaborate with both the state and federal governments to ensure the security of lives and property in his constituency.

“I will work with both the state and federal authorities to ensure that the security of lives and properties is a top priority,” he concluded.