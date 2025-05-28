JUST IN: Senate Approves ₦1.81 Trillion 2025 FCT Statutory Budget

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved the 2025 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Statutory Appropriation Bill, which authorises a total expenditure of approximately ₦1.81 trillion for the Federal Capital Territory for the 2025 fiscal year following a third reading.

Naija News reports that this approval came after the joint committee report was presented by Sen. Mohammed Ibrahim, who reviewed and reconciled contributions from both chambers in line with Sections 62, 80, 88, 89, and 299 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

As stated in the report, the total statutory budget will be financed through anticipated revenues for the year.

The budget is organised as follows:

Personnel Costs: ₦150.35 billion (8.29%)

Overhead Costs: ₦352.03 billion (19.41%)

Capital Expenditure: ₦1.31 trillion (72.31%)

The overall recurrent expenditure, which includes personnel and overhead costs, amounts to ₦502.38 billion, whereas capital projects are projected to receive the largest portion of the budget.

The committees clarified that the budget was developed following comprehensive discussions with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and prominent officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

This financial plan is anticipated to promote infrastructural development, enhance service delivery, and meet the increasing demands of the residents of Abuja and its surrounding towns.

Meanwhile, a former Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Affairs, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has demanded an explanation on ₦6.93 trillion allegedly padded into the 2025 budget.

Naija News reported that a non-governmental civic and transparency organisation, BudgIT Nigeria, alleged that the 10th National Assembly (NASS) inserted 11,122 projects worth ₦6.93 trillion in the 2025 budget.

BudgIT said analysis showed that 238 projects valued above ₦5 billion each, with a cumulative value of ₦2 trillion, were inserted with little to no justification.

According to BudgIT, 984 projects worth ₦1.71 trillion and 1,119 projects within the range of ₦500 million to ₦1 billion, totalling ₦641.38 billion, were indiscriminately inserted.

The report published on Tuesday stated that a closer look showed that 3,573 projects worth ₦653.19 billion were assigned directly to federal constituencies and 1,972 projects worth ₦444.04 billion to senatorial districts.

Reacting to BudgIT’s report, Baba-Ahmed said NASS and the Presidency have to explain to Nigerians how trillions were inserted into the budget.

He also advised the federal government to sue BudgIT if it claims the latter’s report was false.