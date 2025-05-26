‘You Can’t Fly With Us’ – Korra Obidi Exchanges Words With Flight Attendant Over ‘Indecent Dressing’

Nigerian singer cum dancer, Korra Obidi, and a flight attendant recently engaged in an exchange of words over her exposing outfit.

Naija News reports that Korra, popularly known for wearing skimpy outfits, shared a video of the incident via her Facebook page on Sunday, May 26, 2025.

In the video, the air hostess confronts Korra about the outfit, insisting she cannot fly with it.

The dancer quizzed the flight attendant, saying they had no business with her outfit.

The hostess further insisted that they have a policy on how passengers are expected to dress when flying with them.

Korra later adhered to the instructions of the airline and covered her body with a jacket.

She captioned the video, “I was almost kicked off the plane for this outfit. Be honest, was this airline doing the most?”

In other news, Kannywood actress, Mansura Isa, has confirmed the end of her second marriage, describing it as sudden and shocking.

She disclosed that she had entered the marriage out of love, believing it was genuine, only to later discover that her husband had ulterior motives.

She made the disclosure on the BBC Hausa programme Mahangar Zamani. Speaking alongside fellow veteran actress Fati Mohammad, Isa revealed that her husband wanted to manage a ₦4 billion contract on her behalf.

She explained that she met her second husband through an uncle when she got a contract in Lagos. Since she had no representative there, she contacted the man to oversee the deal. She later found out he had ambitions of controlling the project and used romantic interest as a cover.