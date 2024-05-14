Outrage As Korra Obidi Plans Hawaii Vacation After Raising $50,000 On GoFundMe For Legal Battle Against Ex-Husband

Nigerian-American singer and dancer, Korra Obidi has faced a backlash from Nigerians on social media after she announced a trip to Hawaii immediately after reaching a $50,000 milestone in her GoFundMe campaign.

Naija News reports that Obidi launched the fundraiser on Friday with the aim of securing $100,000 to afford a competent lawyer to challenge her ex-husband, Justin Dean, for the custody of their children.

Over 950 donors contributed to the cause, enabling Obidi to raise half of her target within days.

On her GoFundMe page, she declared, “As a mother, it’s time to fight for myself and my kids,” urging her followers to assist her financially.

However, the narrative took a swift turn when Obidi revealed during a live session on Facebook that she was planning a vacation in Hawaii.

This revelation has sparked considerable outrage among her fans and donors, many of whom are accusing her of misusing the funds meant for legal battles.

Wanda Johnson, a Facebook user, criticized Obidi, saying, “She got y’all’s money, now she’s at the airport. Some of you are so weak to believe her foolishness. She is always begging, scamming, and manipulating.”

Chigoziri Ohochukwu also expressed disappointment, commenting, “You are gradually becoming a professional beggar on social media.”

The situation has led to calls for reporting the GoFundMe for a refund.

Jennifer Lynn Russell stated, “People need to report the GoFundMe, everybody needs to get their money back.”

In contrast, a few voiced support for Obidi.

Mary Monique Napont defended her, stating, “It’s none of your business lady. She is an influencer, performer, student, and most importantly a great mother. Leave her be. You are a part of the problem. If you don’t like her, don’t follow her. It’s that simple.”

The controversy comes amid an ongoing and highly publicized divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband, which has previously seen Justin Dean gaining the right to keep their children off Obidi’s online platforms.

Obidi has accused Dean of abuse and “gaslighting,” both during their marriage and towards their daughters.