VIDEO: Femi Kuti Declines Taking Pictures With Korra Obidi

Ace Nigerian singer, Femi Kuti, humorously declined to take pictures with celebrity dancer, Korra Obidi, after a live concert in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Femi Kuti’s objection followed an earlier controversy surrounding Korra Obidi’s twerking dance tribute at Fela Kuti’s gravesite during her visit in December 2025.

In a video shared by Korra via her Instagram on Friday, Femi Kuti was seen calling her elder sister, Yeni Kuti, to join the picture to avoid controversy.

According to Femi Kuti, he has enough problems he is currently dealing with already and does not want to be involved in an online controversy.

The singer said, “YK come and enter this picture, I don’t want any problems in my life. I have enough problems. Seems the gods don’t even want this picture, that’s why it’s raining.”

Captioning the video, Korra wrote, “Uncle Femi doesn’t want Wahala. Yesterday after my private Live concert, I met The legends @femiakuti and @yeniakuti. At Legacy Studios. I am so honored. Thank you @bigbirdkuti.”

In other news, Korra Obidi recently shared her thoughts about life in Nigeria, saying that people often end up doing things for themselves because of weak government support.

She spoke during a recent episode of the One 54 podcast, where she talked about her experience and observations about the country.

According to her, Nigeria has many good things going for it, including a large young population and fast growth in areas like technology, but poor leadership has slowed progress. She noted that many citizens no longer depend on government services because they have learned to provide basic needs on their own.

She pointed out that people often source their own water by digging wells and treating it for use, while also finding personal ways to handle electricity through generators or solar systems. Korra also said that in many parts of the country, individuals and families create their own systems just to manage daily life and survive, since public services are not always reliable.