Coalition: SDP Is Not For Sale – Adesina

The Wole Adesina faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said the party will not be part of any coalition ahead of 2027 election.

Adesina said the party cannot be part of any merger to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Adesina’s faction stated this in a statement on Monday, signed by its spokesman, Alfa Mohammed.

He noted that any coalition that cannot serve as a transformative alternative to the current government doesn’t care about citizens’ welfare but power-grabbing.

“The SDP National Executive Committee unequivocally states that the party is not for sale or lease to any group, and will not be part of any anti-government plots or coalition that lacks a clear alternative agenda for Nigeria’s transformation,” he said.

He stressed that the party’s decision to withdraw from any such alliance was driven by experience.

He noted that the party would not allow another 2019 incident that led to the resignation of Chief Olu Falae.

He emphasized that Shehu Gabam is not the authentic leader of SDP party and warned against alliance with his faction.

“We have been through this before. In 2019, aggrieved defectors from the PDP joined us and tried to seize control of the party. We will not allow history to repeat itself.

“The betrayal of the SDP leadership led to the unceremonious resignation of the then National Chairman of the party, Oba Olu Falae, plunging the party in to leadership tussle which culminated in to the on going legal fireworks.

“While the authentic SDP National Executive Committee now led by Chief Adesina draws its legitimacy from being the direct offshoot of Oba Olu Falae led National Executive Committee that received the the PDP defectors in to the party, the second faction, now being led by Shehu Gabam relies on a wrongly procured INEC recognition that has remained a subject of litigation since 2019.

Adesina further called on SDP leaders at all levels to resist any attempt to usurp their leadership and report such actions to the appropriate authorities.