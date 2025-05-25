Felix Agu Cleared To Represent Super Eagles Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Werder Bremen full-back Felix Agu is eligible to represent the Super Eagles in the upcoming Unity Cup exhibition tournament in London.

This confirmation comes after the German Football Federation cleared Felix Agu, 25, to switch international allegiance to Nigeria.

In a statement posted on its official 𝕏 account, the NFF announced:

“Felix Nnaemeka Agu confirmed ok to play for Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles. The German FF have written to confirm that the player has never represented them at any official game at the A and Junior level. Played only two friendly games for the U-21 team in 2019. Welcome Felix!”

Born to Nigerian parents, Agu had previously represented Germany at youth level, earning two caps in friendly matches for the U-21 team under coach Stefan Kuntz in 2019.

Since those games were non-competitive, they did not hinder his eligibility to switch to Nigeria under FIFA regulations.

Agu is currently contracted to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, where he enjoyed a solid 2024-2025 season.

The left-back featured in 22 league matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist, helping Bremen secure an eighth-place finish with 51 points.

His disciplinary record was commendable, with only one yellow card received throughout the campaign.

In addition to his league appearances, Agu played in three matches during the 2024-2025 DFB Pokal but failed to register a goal or assist.

Agu had yet to link up with the Super Eagles before the official clearance.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle had extended an invitation to Agu ahead of the Unity Cup, and with the clearance now in place, the player is expected to join the team’s preparations for the tournament in London.

The Unity Cup, aimed at promoting cultural harmony through football, will serve as Agu’s first official outing with the Nigerian senior national team—an opportunity both he and the federation appear eager to embrace.