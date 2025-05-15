NFF Unveils New Jersey For Super Falcons Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in collaboration with renowned American sportswear company, Nike, has officially unveiled the new jerseys for the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons players are expected to don the new jerseys in the upcoming 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco, scheduled from July 5 to July 26.

The NFF unveiled the new jerseys on Wednesday, May 14, via its official X page. The football body wrote: “New kit. Same pride. The @NGSuper_Falcons, New Jersey is here — bold, fearless, and made for champions.”

The fresh designs for both the home and away kits reflect a deep sense of national pride and artistry.

The home jersey, predominantly green, features dynamic brushstroke patterns across the front and sleeves, which draw inspiration from traditional Nigerian motifs.

This design choice not only highlights the team’s rich cultural heritage but also embodies the bold and fearless spirit of the players.

In contrast, the away kit presents a striking combination of white and green, characterized by intricate patterns and a finely textured finish.

Neon green accents adorn the Nike logo, the updated Nigeria Football Federation crest, and the word “NAIJA,” which is elegantly printed beneath the collar, adding a contemporary flair to the classic design.

While the NFF has showcased these eye-catching new jerseys, details regarding their availability for purchase by fans have yet to be announced. This has left many supporters eagerly anticipating the chance to don the same attire as the women’s national team.

The Super Falcons are set to debut their new kits in a pair of friendly matches against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon. The first match will take place on May 31 in Ikenne and the second on June 3 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

These encounters serve as crucial preparations for the Falcons as they finalize their strategies and fitness levels ahead of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. They aim to secure an unprecedented tenth continental title and further solidify their status as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.