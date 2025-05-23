Police Reportedly Arrest Nigerian Rapper Ruggedman

Popular Nigerian rapper and activist, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, better known as Ruggedman, has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos, over his alleged involvement in a leadership tussle within the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

The arrest, which was reportedly ordered by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, has triggered outrage across social media and among civil rights advocates, who condemned what they described as the increasing weaponisation of state power against voices in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Human rights advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu, disclosed the development via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

“@RuggedyBaba is currently detained at State SCID Panti on the instructions of a Deputy Commissioner of Police over PMAN issues,” Gwamnishu wrote.

“No proper investigation has been concluded, and he and others are being maltreated.”

Sources familiar with the situation told SaharaReporters that Ruggedman was invited for questioning over recent disruptions linked to PMAN.

The musicians’ union, once regarded as Nigeria’s foremost platform for protecting the rights of performing artists, has been embroiled in years of internal crises, including leadership disputes, allegations of fraud, and court battles over its legitimacy.

Attempts to reach the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, proved abortive as calls and messages went unanswered at the time of filing this report.