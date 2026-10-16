I Thought It Would Lead To Marriage – Ruggedman Opens Up Failed Relationship

Veteran Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has explained why he is still unmarried at the age of 52.

Naija News reports that the rapper in an interview with The Cable blamed his demanding music career and the end of a five-year relationship for his current marital status.

Ruggedman explained that he started his music career at a time when Nigerian musicians had to work hard to build their names and succeed in the industry.

According to him, the demands of his career took much of his time, making it difficult for him to settle down.

He said that some of his colleagues were fortunate to find partners who understood the demands of their careers and were willing to support them along the way.

The rapper mentioned his colleague, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, as someone who found partners willing to share the journey with him, adding that he was not as fortunate in his own relationships.

Ruggedman further revealed that he was once involved in a five-year relationship that he believed would lead to marriage.

However, the relationship eventually ended following an incident he did not disclose during the interview.

He said: “I am one of those who got into the industry back in the day where all we had was our hustle and we faced it and before you know it, time was gone. 2baba was lucky to have found partners who were ready to walk that road with him, I wasn’t that lucky. I had a five year relationship that I thought would lead to marriage but something happened and it crashed.

“Currently, I’m not in any relationship. The only thing I vowed is that I will never have a child out of wedlock. No, I don’t think it’s too late. It’s never too late. As long as you are alive, it’s never too late to get married. I am very straight.”