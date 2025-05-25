Ruggedman Reveals Mastermind Of Purported Arrest

Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has dismissed allegations that he was arrested by the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti.

Earlier, a human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, claimed that Ruggedman was in an alleged dispute with the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

Reacting to the allegation via a video shared on YouTube, Ruggedman dismissed it, describing it as stupid.

He insisted that the information was false, adding that it was a smear campaign from a disgruntled individual.

The rapper asserted that he has always been a fighter for the voiceless. According to him, his fight to protect the weak led to the situation on the ground.

He explained that a petition was written against him and some other people.

According to him, “It is not about us stealing money but about money that is missing in an office.”

He, however, stated that the allegation against him has not been proven.

He explained that the petition was written by a veteran musician, Pretty Okafor, a former president of PMAN.

Ruggedman stated that Okafor was suspended by members of the NWC, of which he is a part.

According to him, Okafor wrote the petition against members of the NWC responsible for his suspension.

He urged media houses not to help individuals smear the images of good people.