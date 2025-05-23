Police Arraign Ruggedman, Others Over $130,000 Theft; Sunny Neji, Zakky Azzay ‘At Large’

Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, was arraigned on Friday at Yaba Magistrate Court 1, Lagos, alongside three others, over allegations of burglary, conspiracy, and theft of $130,000 from the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) national secretariat in Lekki.

The arraignment follows a May 12, 2025, petition filed by PMAN’s legal representatives on behalf of the association’s National President, Pretty Okafor.

According to police sources, the defendants include: Ruggedman (Michael Stephens), Fruitful Mekwunye, Boniface Itodo and Faga Bem-Paul.

Two others, Sunny Neji and Zakky Azzay, were said to be at large as of press time.

Sources disclosed to SaharaReporters that the charges currently before the court include conspiracy, breaking and entry, and cybercrimes, with police confirming that the charge sheet will be amended at the next hearing. Ruggedman and the others are currently in custody.

The petition accused the defendants—described as suspended or dismissed PMAN officials—of taking advantage of Pretty Okafor’s official trip to Spain in August 2024 to unlawfully suspend him and take over the union’s operations.

They were alleged to have forcefully broken into the PMAN secretariat, located at 4B Hameed Kasumu Street, Chevy View Estate, Lekki, and carted away $130,000 in cash as well as two Apple MacBook Pro laptops.

The suspects reportedly convened an unauthorised National Delegates Conference, where they installed a parallel leadership. This was backed by a controversial consent judgment secured at the National Industrial Court, using an address not recognised as PMAN’s registered office.

According to the petition, Okafor’s faction was not served any legal papers and deemed the ruling in suit NICN/LA/360/2024 null and void. The PMAN National Executive Council subsequently nullified the actions of the suspended members and reinstated Okafor as president.

Despite directives from a high-level police meeting at Force Headquarters, Abuja, reportedly led by DCP Akin Fakorede, urging both factions to maintain the status quo, the accused allegedly returned to the secretariat on May 8, 2025, and resumed occupation.

Of further concern, the suspects were alleged to have falsely claimed police backing for their actions, citing authorization from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police—a claim described as “deeply disturbing” by the petitioners.

The petitioners said they have video and photographic evidence of the break-ins, along with a confirmation letter from the Registrar of Trade Unions affirming Pretty Okafor as the legitimate president of PMAN..