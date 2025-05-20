Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 20th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 20th May, 2025

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has opined that his involvement in the coalition ahead of the 2027 elections is focused on the fight against bad governance, hunger, and poverty.

Peter Obi made this known while responding to a question regarding reports of striking a one-term deal with the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to serve as his Vice President in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Naija News reported that multiple sources who spoke to Punch said the proposal was made earlier this year during a meeting between Atiku and Obi in the United Kingdom.

The insiders disclosed that Atiku has committed to serving a single four-year term, and Obi has agreed to be the former VP’s running mate.

A party chieftain said that Atiku and Obi have come to an agreement and are now in the process of consulting with their loyalists.

However, Peter Obi, speaking at an event in Kubwa on Monday, during a donation to a school and hospital project organised by the Anglican Church, neither confirmed nor denied striking a deal with Atiku.

Peter Obi expressed his commitment to the coalition’s mission.

He said, “You can make of the report what you want, but I’m in a coalition against bad governance, hunger, and poverty.”

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has sharply criticised a proposed bill seeking to enforce voting among Nigerian citizens, branding it unconstitutional.

The bill, introduced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, seeks to penalise eligible voters who abstain from elections with either a six-month prison sentence or a fine of ₦100,000.

According to Abbas, the intent is to curb voter apathy, encourage civic responsibility, and reposition voting from being a voluntary civic act to a statutory obligation.

However, Falana, in a statement released on Monday, firmly opposed the initiative, noting that it infringes on multiple provisions within the 1999 Constitution.

Falana highlighted that these sections guarantee every Nigerian citizen the right to privacy, freedom of thought and conscience, and the liberty to participate in elections based on personal choice rather than compulsion.

Supporting his view with judicial authorities, the senior advocate cited the landmark Supreme Court judgment in ‘Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal v Okonkwo (2001) 7 NWLR (Pt 711) 206’, in which the apex court upheld the fundamental right of individuals to reject medical treatment based on their beliefs.

The South East Caucus of the House of Representatives has called for the immediate resignation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, over what it termed a “catastrophic institutional failure” in the conduct of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement released on Monday, the leader of the caucus, Igariwey Enwo, expressed deep concerns about the widespread technical glitches that affected nearly 380,000 candidates.

These issues have now led to many students being asked to resit the exam, which the caucus described as a gross failure by the examination body.

The caucus also decried poor communication, the scheduling conflicts between the UTME and the ongoing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations, and the short notice given for the resit exams.

The lawmakers are now calling for the immediate cancellation of the 2025 UTME, urging that a new date be set after the conclusion of the WAEC and NECO exams to avoid further disadvantaging students.

The caucus acknowledged Prof. Oloyede’s admission of the board’s shortcomings but emphasised that the steps taken so far to remedy the situation have fallen far short of expectations.

The Obidient Movement has strongly dismissed reports suggesting that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has entered into a pact with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to serve as his running mate in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Director of Strategic Communications for the movement, Nana Kazaure, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, described the allegations as baseless and far-fetched.

The statement responded to recent media reports that claimed Obi had agreed to be Atiku’s Vice Presidential candidate in a new coalition of opposition parties.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, has labelled politicians defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as “professional criminals”.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, while reacting to the recent defection rally held in Delta State during an interview with ARISE News on Monday, likened their political behaviour to the changing taste of unpreserved palm wine.

Okonkwo accused some high-profile politicians on the podium of facing corruption charges, evading accountability, and having their “surname now classified as dollar.”

Speaking further, the Nollywood actor cum politician described the APC gathering as “a subset of professional criminals made up of suspects, accused, and convicts.”

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that his resistance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s excessive borrowing was the main reason for the harassment and intimidation he faced during the Buhari administration.

Speaking at the 2025 Reunion Gala of the King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) in Houston, Texas, Saraki stated that his insistence on legislative independence made him a target of political persecution.

“The legislature under my leadership was silenced, harassed, assaulted, bullied, and blackmailed,” Saraki said. “We were like orphans. The elite and ordinary people kept quiet, were nonchalant, and stayed aloof.”

According to Arise TV, Saraki argued that the legacy of executive intimidation during his tenure has weakened the legislature, leaving his successors unwilling to challenge the presidency for fear of facing similar treatment.

“Subsequent leadership of the National Assembly would rather be a rubber stamp and play dumb because they do not want to go through the harrowing experience that Saraki went through,” he noted.

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has facilitated the return of the daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, Adeola, from Mali to Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that Jumoke had recently cried out about the daughter’s disappearance during an interview with her colleague, Biola Adebayo, on the ‘Talk to B’ YouTube podcast.

She stated that Adeola had been living with her grandmother in Ibadan and was last seen after informing the family she was travelling to Lagos.

However, Adeola was found in Mali after being declared missing for four years.

In a post via X on Monday, May 19, 2025, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that the 41-year-old daughter of the Yoruba thespian is back home from Mali, where she was trafficked to.

Dabiri-Erewa added that she received Adeola alongside Adebayo, who broke the story and her colleague, Adeniyi Johnson.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club is set to experience a significant transformation this summer, with “four or five players” expected to leave as part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the squad.

Speaking after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, Mikel Arteta emphasised the need for a major overhaul during the upcoming transfer window.

He confirmed that some notable departures are already anticipated, including Jorginho, who is making a move to Flamengo in Brazil, and Kieran Tierney, who is set to return to his former club, Celtic.

Additionally, the club’s loan players, Neto and Raheem Sterling, are also anticipated to return to their parent clubs, Bournemouth and Chelsea, respectively, further contributing to the changes within the squad.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has struggled for consistent playing time this season, is also expected to be among those departing, signalling a clear intent from Arteta to reshape the roster.

Pep Guardiola has boasted that Manchester City are one of only three English teams with a chance to qualify for the Champions League next season, while having secured a trophy.

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to clinch the Community Shield against rivals Manchester United last August, but he and the team have faced difficulties throughout the remainder of the season, losing their grip on the Premier League title over the past four years and facing an early exit in the Champions League.

Most recently, the team experienced a setback with their defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley, marking the first time in eight years that City will end a season without a major trophy. Despite this, Guardiola is keeping focus on their primary goal of Champions League qualification.

He continued to mention Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham, who have their own opportunities in the Europa League, emphasising that all teams aspire to qualify for the prestigious Champions League.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is currently at the forefront of the race for the European Golden Shoe this season.

With an impressive tally of 39 goals, Viktor Gyokeres has amassed 58.5 points following the completion of the Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign, firmly establishing himself as the leading contender.

Hot on his heels is Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, who has been in sensational form as the La Liga season draws to a close.

After netting a goal against Sevilla last Sunday, Mbappe elevated his total to 29 goals, securing 58 points in the Golden Boot race.

This puts him in a strong position to challenge Gyokeres, especially with one last opportunity to potentially overtake him in the final match of the La Liga season against Real Sociedad next Saturday.

Below are the top 10 contenders currently vying for the 2025 European Golden Shoe:

1. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon): 39 goals, 58.5 points

2. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): 29 goals, 58 points

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 28 goals, 56 points

4. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 26 goals, 52 points

5. Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona): 25 goals, 50 points

6. Mateo Retegui (Atalanta): 25 goals, 50 points

7. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United): 23 goals, 46 points

8. Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz & AS Monaco): 24 goals, 42.5 points

9. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain FC): 21 goals, 42 points

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 21 goals, 42 points

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.