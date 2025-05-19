2027: ‘I’m In A Coalition Against Bad Governance’ – Peter Obi Speaks On One-Term Deal With Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has opined that his involvement in the coalition ahead of the 2027 elections is focused on the fight against bad governance, hunger, and poverty.

Peter Obi made this known while responding to a question regarding reports of striking a one-term deal with the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to serve as his Vice President in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Naija News reported that multiple sources who spoke to Punch said the proposal was made earlier this year during a meeting between Atiku and Obi in the United Kingdom.

The insiders disclosed that Atiku has committed to serving a single four-year term, and Obi has agreed to be the former VP’s running mate.

A party chieftain said that Atiku and Obi have come to an agreement and are now in the process of consulting with their loyalists.

However, Peter Obi, speaking at an event in Kubwa on Monday, during a donation to a school and hospital project organised by the Anglican Church, neither confirmed nor denied striking a deal with Atiku.

Peter Obi expressed his commitment to the coalition’s mission.

He said, “You can make of the report what you want, but I’m in a coalition against bad governance, hunger, and poverty.”