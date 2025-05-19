‘APC Gathering Is A Subset of Professional Criminals’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Blasts Defecting Politicians

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, has labelled politicians defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as “professional criminals”.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, while reacting to the recent defection rally held in Delta State during an interview with ARISE News on Monday, likened their political behaviour to the changing taste of unpreserved palm wine.

He said, “That Palmwine, if you don’t refrigerate it, can change taste more than 20 times in a day… These are politicians that are unstable like water. Palmwine politicians are individuals who constantly shift allegiances and ideologies for personal gain.”

Okonkwo accused some high-profile politicians on the podium of facing corruption charges, evading accountability, and having their “surname now classified as dollar.”

He said, “You have seen the drama on the official defection to APC. On that podium, you saw men convicted by the Supreme Court for bribery and corruption in dollars in the name of integrity.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actor cum politician described the APC gathering as “a subset of professional criminals made up of suspects, accused, and convicts.”

Meanwhile, Okonkwo, who recently resigned from the Labour Party, has said he is yet to join any other political party because he is still evaluating and weighing his options, but remains fully committed to the coalition movement.

“I’m a member of the coalition. We have not chosen officially a platform. We’re in talking, and I’m part of the talks. When we choose a platform, which might not be too long from now, we will inform Nigerians. I told you when I leave a party, it is because of the party itself, not because of another party. So when I leave a party, I go into negotiation because I have to be sure of which people and which party is interested in the security and welfare of Nigerians. You have to assure me and I have to know the people I am going to enter into such party with and when I get all those answer clear, when I tell Nigerians this is the way to go, they will believe me because in all honesty, we need a new thing. We may not go back to change the beginning, but we can start from where we are today and change the ending. So I am part of the coalition, I mean it, we will achieve it and we will succeed,” the actor turned politician submitted.