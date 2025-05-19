Pep Guardiola Boasts With Community Shield Win, De Bruyne To Get Farewell Party

Pep Guardiola has boasted that Manchester City are one of only three English teams with a chance to qualify for the Champions League next season, while having secured a trophy.

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to clinch the Community Shield against rivals Manchester United last August, but he and the team have faced difficulties throughout the remainder of the season, losing their grip on the Premier League title over the past four years and facing an early exit in the Champions League.

Most recently, the team experienced a setback with their defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley, marking the first time in eight years that City will end a season without a major trophy. Despite this, Guardiola is keeping focus on their primary goal of Champions League qualification.

“Qualifying is indeed crucial, and aside from Newcastle, who won the Carabao Cup, Liverpool, who secured the Premier League, and ourselves with the Community Shield, the other teams have not won trophies,” Guardiola pointed out.

He continued to mention Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham, who have their own opportunities in the Europa League, emphasising that all teams aspire to qualify for the prestigious Champions League.

“In the FA Cup final, we played well, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. We still have two matches left, and we need just four points to confirm our place in the Champions League next year,” Guardiola noted, reinforcing the importance of the upcoming games.

With Liverpool crowned champions and Arsenal finishing in second, City must strive to secure a Champions League berth.

The competition for the top positions is tight; Newcastle sit in third, while Nottingham Forest are just a point behind in seventh.

Recent results have seen City drop to sixth in the league, but they have a crucial game in hand against Bournemouth at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with the final matches of the season set for Sunday.

Meanwhile, departing midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will receive a warm farewell from Manchester City following his final home game against Bournemouth.

The Belgian star announced last month that he would leave City after a successful decade, with his contract ending at season’s end.

During his time at the club, De Bruyne has accumulated 16 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

Although he missed the chance to end his City career on a high note due to the FA Cup final loss, Guardiola expressed his deep respect for De Bruyne’s contributions.

“Kevin will receive the recognition he deserves, which is a testament to his remarkable journey at the club,” Guardiola said. “His achievements alongside other club legends would not have been possible without the support from our owners.”

In a heartfelt tribute, De Bruyne will be given a guard of honour from his teammates and coaches at the end of the match.

He will also deliver a brief speech on the pitch and receive gifts from the family of late club legend Colin Bell, before taking a lap of appreciation with his fellow players.