Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres Tops Race For European Golden Shoe, See Top 10

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is currently at the forefront of the race for the European Golden Shoe this season.

With an impressive tally of 39 goals, Viktor Gyokeres has amassed 58.5 points following the completion of the Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign, firmly establishing himself as the leading contender.

Hot on his heels is Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, who has been in sensational form as the La Liga season draws to a close.

After netting a goal against Sevilla last Sunday, Mbappe elevated his total to 29 goals, securing 58 points in the Golden Boot race.

This puts him in a strong position to challenge Gyokeres, especially with one last opportunity to potentially overtake him in the final match of the La Liga season against Real Sociedad next Saturday.

Below are the top 10 contenders currently vying for the 2025 European Golden Shoe:

1. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon): 39 goals, 58.5 points

2. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): 29 goals, 58 points

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 28 goals, 56 points

4. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 26 goals, 52 points

5. Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona): 25 goals, 50 points

6. Mateo Retegui (Atalanta): 25 goals, 50 points

7. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United): 23 goals, 46 points

8. Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz & AS Monaco): 24 goals, 42.5 points

9. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain FC): 21 goals, 42 points

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 21 goals, 42 points

While Gyokeres has outscored Mbappe by a significant margin of 10 goals, it’s important to consider the different point systems used across European leagues.

The Portuguese league employs a coefficient of 1.5 points per goal in the Golden Boot calculations, whereas La Liga and the other top European leagues—including the English Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1—utilise a higher coefficient of 2.0 points per goal.

This difference in scoring systems adds an intriguing layer to the race as the season nears its end, highlighting the remarkable performances of these elite players.