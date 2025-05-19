Mikel Arteta Reveals Number Of Players Expected To Leave Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club is set to experience a significant transformation this summer, with “four or five players” expected to leave as part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the squad.

Speaking after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, Mikel Arteta emphasised the need for a major overhaul during the upcoming transfer window.

He confirmed that some notable departures are already anticipated, including Jorginho, who is making a move to Flamengo in Brazil, and Kieran Tierney, who is set to return to his former club, Celtic.

Additionally, the club’s loan players, Neto and Raheem Sterling, are also anticipated to return to their parent clubs, Bournemouth and Chelsea, respectively, further contributing to the changes within the squad.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has struggled for consistent playing time this season, is also expected to be among those departing, signalling a clear intent from Arteta to reshape the roster.

Arteta stated, “It’s evident that we need to bring in new players because our current squad is really thin. On top of that, we are anticipating the loss of four or five players whose contracts are expiring or whose loan spells are coming to an end.

“We must approach this with precision and discipline, ensuring that we are well-prepared to compete robustly next season.”

When asked about the magnitude of the summer ahead, Arteta responded with a hint of pragmatism: “First, we need to finish this season strong, then enjoy a break at the beach, and importantly, ensure that those in charge of club operations make the right decisions during this crucial period.”