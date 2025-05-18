Nigeria’s Favour Ofili Shatters World Record

Nigerian sprint sensation, Favour Ofili, delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games on Saturday, May 17.

During the race, Favour Ofili broke the world record in the women’s 150m with an astonishing time of 15.85 seconds under favourable conditions (2.0m/s) at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Ofili, 22, made history by becoming the first woman to complete the 150m event in under 16 seconds, shattering the previous 16.23 seconds set by Bahamian Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo in 2018.

Ofili’s electrifying performance captivated the crowd, showcasing her remarkable speed and tenacity as she sprinted down the makeshift track lined with enthusiastic fans.

Her record-breaking run highlighted an impressive day for Nigerian athletes at this high-profile street meet, renowned for its vibrant atmosphere that allows fans to engage closely with the competitors.

Alongside Ofili, world record holder Tobi Amusan, a star in the 100m hurdles, clocked 12.53 seconds to secure second place in her heat, just behind American athlete Keni Harrison, who finished in 12.44 seconds.

This performance has positioned Amusan favourably as she builds momentum leading into the summer championships, especially after her earlier times of 12.74 seconds in Xiamen and 12.66 seconds in Keqiao.

Additionally, sprinter Udodi Onwuzurike showcased his resurgence by running a season-best 10.20 seconds, finishing second in his 100m heat behind South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who claimed victory with a time of 10.13 seconds.

Onwuzurike’s performance is a promising sign of his return to form as he prepares for the 2025 season’s challenges.

The Adidas Atlanta City Games stand out in the athletics calendar as a unique street-style event that takes place outside of traditional stadium environments.