Former US President Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive’ Cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office has announced.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden’s team revealed that the 82-year-old former president underwent medical evaluation last week after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. Subsequent tests identified a prostate nodule, and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)—indicating a high-grade, fast-growing tumor.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement said.

It added that Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options in consultation with his medical team.

According to Cancer Research UK, a Gleason score of 9 suggests the cancer cells look very abnormal under the microscope and are likely to grow and spread rapidly.

The announcement comes months after Biden left office in January and had remained mostly out of the public eye. His office has not confirmed whether he will undergo surgery, radiation, or hormone therapy.

Supporters and political figures across party lines have begun sending well wishes as Biden prepares for what may be an intensive treatment journey.