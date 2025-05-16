2025 NWFL Play-offs: Clubs To Share ₦24.5 Million

The Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) has announced an exciting ₦24.5 million prize pool for the 2025 Premiership Super 6 tournament.

According to a statement from NWFL Media Director Samuel Ahmadu, this initiative represents a significant increase in financial rewards for clubs participating in the tournament.

The league has confirmed that the champions will receive ₦10 million, consistent with the payout from the previous two seasons.

Meanwhile, the runners-up and third-placed teams will benefit from an increase in their rewards to ₦6 million and ₦4 million, respectively, reflecting a ₦1 million rise from last year.

In a commendable move toward inclusivity, the bottom three teams will also earn ₦1.5 million each, a notable increase from the previous edition’s payout of ₦500,000.

This development highlights the NWFL’s growing commitment to providing financial support for all clubs involved.

NWFL Chairperson Nkechi Obi expressed that the revised prize structure aligns with the league’s vision of professionalizing women’s football in Nigeria.

“This is a deliberate step to ensure that all clubs leave the NWFL Premiership Super 6 with tangible rewards. By enhancing financial support, particularly for the bottom three teams, we’re reinforcing our commitment to developing the women’s game and fostering greater investment at the club level,” Obi stated.

Furthermore, the 2025 Super 6 champion will earn Nigeria’s sole ticket to the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League, presenting a potential pathway to the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Championship if they advance to the final.

As the tournament approaches its final matchday on Saturday, May 17, the title race remains competitive, with four clubs—Bayelsa Queens, reigning champions Edo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, and first-time contenders Remo Stars Ladies—still vying for the title.

Final matches in the NWFL Super Six playoff will be held simultaneously on Saturday at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Several clubs, including holders Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Nasarawa Amazons, Bayelsa Queens, and Remo Stars, all have a chance to secure the title in what is considered one of the closest races in NWFL history.

Nasarawa Amazons, currently leading the table with eight points, will face Edo Queens, just one point behind, in a high-stakes match. A victory for either team will secure them the title.

Meanwhile, third-placed Bayelsa Queens will compete against Naija Ratels, who are currently at the bottom of the table without any points from four matches. The encounter between Remo Stars Ladies and Rivers Angels will take place on Pitch 2.