Ikenne To Host 2025 NWFL Super Six, Ogunmodede Names Remo Stars’ Best Player

The Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) has officially approved Ikenne (in Ogun state) as the host city for the 2024/2025 Super Six Playoff tournament.

This NWFL season-ending championship is set to take place from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 17, 2025.

Teams are expected to arrive in Ikenne on Thursday, May 8, with a tournament draw and pre-match meeting scheduled for Friday, May 9.

This pivotal event will adopt a round-robin format, ensuring that all six participating teams compete in five matches each, fostering a competitive atmosphere.

So far, four NWFL women’s clubs have successfully secured their places in the tournament: Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Nasarawa Amazons, Bayelsa Queens, and Remo Stars Ladies.

The final sixth spot will be determined after an encounter on matchday 14, where Robo Queens will take on Naija Ratels on Wednesday, making for a thrilling end to the regular season.

Note that Edo Queens made headlines by clinching the NWFL title for the very first time last season.

In a related development, Remo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, has crowned midfielder Olamilekan Adedayo as the club’s Player of the Season.

Adedayo’s remarkable performance includes scoring the decisive goal that helped Remo Stars seal their first Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday. Throughout this campaign, he has netted an impressive six goals.

When asked whether Adedayo is the best player at Remo Stars during a press conference, Ogunmodede smiled and said, “Yes and Yes.”