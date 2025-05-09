ECOWAS Court Throws Out Shatta Wale’s Discrimination Case Against Ghana

The ECOWAS Court of Justice, based in Osborne, Lagos State, has dismissed a legal action filed by Ghanaian musician Charles Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, against the Republic of Ghana and its Gaming Commission.

The case, registered as Suit No. ECW/CCJ/APP/25/24, centered on claims of discrimination after Shatta Wale alleged he was denied an endorsement opportunity with a gaming company due to provisions in Ghana’s Advertising Guidelines.

Specifically, he pointed to Guideline VII, which prohibits gaming operators from featuring celebrities in their advertisements.

In his suit, the artist argued that the restriction infringed on his right to non-discrimination as guaranteed under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

However, the ECOWAS Court ruled against the musician, stating that he failed to provide credible evidence to support his claims.

The panel noted that Mensah did not identify the gaming company involved nor establish any form of official communication with it, which the court deemed essential for substantiating the claim.

The Republic of Ghana, in its defence, refuted the discrimination allegation and emphasized that the law applies equally to all celebrities, challenging the applicant to prove otherwise.

In its final verdict, the court confirmed its jurisdiction over the case and declared the application admissible. Nonetheless, it dismissed the suit entirely on grounds of lacking merit, citing the applicant’s failure to produce sufficient evidence of discriminatory conduct or unequal treatment.

The judgment was delivered by a judicial panel consisting of Justices Ricardo Gonçalves (presiding), Sengu Koroma, and Dupe Atoki.