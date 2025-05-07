United States To Expedite Visa Application Process Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The United States government has announced an expedited visa application process for international visitors planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This initiative aims to facilitate smooth entry for football fans from around the globe who wish to experience the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The U.S., who are also set to welcome participants to the 2025 Club World Cup, which will take place in June, are the primary host of the 2025 World Cup alongside two other North American countries, Canada and Mexico.

On Tuesday, the inaugural meeting of the FIFA World Cup Task Force was held at the White House, chaired by President Donald Trump. The meeting saw the participation of key cabinet members, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, among others.

Secretary Noem outlined the U.S. government’s strategic plans to process visa applications efficiently for qualified football fans.

“This summer, by hosting the Club championship, we’re already in the process of handling travel documents and visa applications,” she explained. “This experience will serve as a valuable precursor to our efforts next year for the World Cup.”

Noem further confirmed that her department is coordinating with relevant authorities, including the State Department, the Attorney General’s office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), to streamline the visa processing procedures and ensure timely approval.

She expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts among these agencies, emphasizing their importance in making the World Cup accessible to enthusiastic supporters.

In addition, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced plans for enhanced transportation options, including additional buses and other forms of transit, specifically to support the city of Miami during the tournament.

President Trump also confirmed the appointments of Andrew Giuliani as the Executive Director of the Task Force and Carlos Cordeiro as a Senior Advisor, with Vice President JD Vance serving as the co-chair.