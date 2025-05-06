Tinubu Endorses Nationwide Use Of NIN Authentication In Govt Services

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has authorised the adoption of National Identity Number (NIN) authentication across all federal government ministries, departments, and agencies, marking a significant step toward improved digital identity verification in Nigeria.

The development coincides with the federal government’s approval of the launch of a comprehensive NIN Authentication platform under the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure secure and streamlined verification processes.

In a statement released on Tuesday, NIMC spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke, explained that the newly introduced NINAuth is a modern suite of services designed to facilitate verification via web, API, and mobile channels.

“The NIMC NINAuth application is the official service for integration with the commission’s backend infrastructure. It introduces a robust layer of protection, empowering individuals with greater control over their personal information,” the statement read.

He noted that the system was developed to bolster data security, protect individual privacy, and simplify how Nigerians and legal residents access public services.

“By requiring explicit consent before data is shared for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes or other verifications, the platform fosters trust, transparency, and user autonomy in digital identity management,” Adegoke added.

In a related development, NIMC has also introduced new charges for its services and products, the first adjustment in more than ten years.

Adegoke, in a separate statement issued on Thursday, noted that the price revision was necessary to reflect current economic realities and bring charges in line with industry benchmarks. The new fee structure takes effect immediately.

The Commission assured the public that the changes were made to maintain service quality and accessibility while keeping costs fair.

“NIMC is committed to protecting the interests of Nigerians and ensuring services are delivered at fair and transparent prices,” the statement read.

The Commission further instructed all Front-End Partners (FEPs) to strictly adhere to the newly approved pricing and warned that any deviation could lead to sanctions, including license revocation.

It also said the updated fee list would be published on its official website and encouraged citizens to report overcharging to its Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit.