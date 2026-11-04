NIMC: How To Download NIN Slip For Free On NINAuth App

The National Identity Management Commission has outlined how Nigerians can download their National Identification Number (NIN) slips for free using its NINAuth mobile application.

Naija News reports that the commission explained the process in a video posted on its official 𝕏 handle on Wednesday.

It said NIN holders could now get the document without visiting enrolment centres or paying agents.

According to NIMC, users are required to:

Download the NINAuth app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the app on their mobile phone.

Tap “Do More with NINAuth.”

Select “NIN Slip” from the options.

Complete the facial authentication process to verify their identity.

The commission said that once a user is verified, they can download the official slip and save it directly to their phone.

“Once verified, click on ‘Download NIN Slip’ to generate and save the official NIMC-issued NIN slip into your mobile phone,” it said.

NIMC described the process as convenient and secure.

“It is that simple, it is free, available, and a few taps away. Get yours today,” the commission said.

It added that the service was designed to make the document easier to obtain and reduce the need for physical visits to its offices.

The commission launched the NINAuth platform in October 2025 to allow Nigerians to control who accesses their personal data across government, banking, telecommunications and education services.

In June 2026, it announced that NIN holders could download their official slips through the app at no cost.

According to the NINAuth website, the downloaded slip is the same official document issued by NIMC and is valid for use at banks, government offices and other institutions.

The NIN is an 11-digit number issued to Nigerians and legal residents after successful enrolment into the National Identity Database.

It establishes and verifies a person’s identity and links personal records to the database.

To get a NIN, a person must visit an NIMC enrolment centre, provide demographic details and undergo biometric capture, including fingerprints and facial scans.