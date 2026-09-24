NIN Database Not Hacked, NIMC Tells Nigerians

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has asked Nigerians to ignore a viral video claiming that the country’s National Identification Number (NIN) database has been hacked.

The commission said the claim is false and that the video being circulated online is an old report from 2024 which had already been debunked.

NIMC made its position known in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, and shared on its 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Naija News reports.

The commission said there had been no breach of the National Identity Database (NIDB) at any time.

“The Commission National Identity Database (NIDB) has not been breached or compromised at any point,” NIMC said.

It explained that the identity database is protected by what it described as a “robust, multi-layered security infrastructure” designed to safeguard the personal information of registered Nigerians and legal residents.

According to the commission, its security measures are maintained in line with international best practices.

NIMC also expressed concern over the spread of unverified information, warning that such claims could mislead members of the public and create unnecessary panic.

“NIMC urges the public to disregard the video’s content and obtain information about the National Identity Management System only from NIMC’s official channels,” the statement added.

The commission also drew attention to its recently launched NIN Authentication (NINAuth) platform.

NIMC described NINAuth as a collection of web, API and mobile verification services designed to improve data security and protect users’ privacy.

It said the system requires the clear consent of a NIN holder before personal information can be shared for Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures or other identity verification purposes.

“With NINAuth, individuals can securely verify their identity for services such as SIM registration, immigration and passport processing, tax filings, and financial transactions, without unnecessarily exposing their raw NIN or personal data,” NIMC said.

The commission said the initiative is part of efforts to comply with the NIMC Act 2026 and the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, which provide guidelines for the fair, lawful and transparent handling of personal data.

NIMC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the identity information of Nigerians and legal residents.

It added that it would continue to work with relevant security agencies to strengthen its systems and improve public awareness in the fight against misinformation.