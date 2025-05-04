‘She Is The Problem’ – Mercy Chinwo Fingered In VeryDarkMan’s Arrest

Nollywood actor cum producer, Stanley Ajemba, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, has alleged that gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, is responsible for the arrest of social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 2, 20,225, after visiting GTBank with his mother to complain about an alleged deduction from her account.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Stanley, while reacting to VeryDarkMan’s ordeal, accused Mercy Chinwo of ordering the arrest.

The thespian tagged Nigerian churches as another government agency that uses the police, EFCC and military to oppress the citizens.

He wrote, “GTBANK is not responsible for VDM arrest at their premises. Mercy Chinwo is responsible for the arrest of VDM.

“Church is another government agency that uses our police, EFCC or military to intimidate citizens. Mercy Chinwo is the problem now not GTBank”.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has decried some of the recent happenings in Nigeria, submitting that they are beginning to negatively affect the country’s democracy, economy and business environment.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday via his 𝕏 account, said some of the actions of security agencies not only create fear but also risk being mimicked by criminal elements.

Specifically, the former Anambra State Governor referenced the recent arrest of social media commentator, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), saying the manner in which it was carried out left many Nigerians unsettled.

Peter Obi further raised questions about the effect of such actions on Nigeria’s democracy as touching on the rule of law and respect for human rights.